118,322 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 118,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of HarborOne Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

