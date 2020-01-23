11,931 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,300. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.38 and a 12 month high of $203.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.