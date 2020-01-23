12,741 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Repligen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.