$146.25 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to announce sales of $146.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.89 million. Life Storage posted sales of $138.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $573.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.08 million to $575.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $601.29 million, with estimates ranging from $585.28 million to $622.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 228.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

