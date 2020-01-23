$147.60 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $147.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.99 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $143.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year sales of $588.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.12 million to $603.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $565.50 million, with estimates ranging from $564.04 million to $566.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.