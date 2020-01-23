$149.21 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to announce $149.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $150.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $124.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $590.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $697.66 million, with estimates ranging from $682.53 million to $715.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Shares of NEWR opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after acquiring an additional 337,891 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 93.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $30,965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 368,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.