159,279 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 159,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,602 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,636,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,048,000 after acquiring an additional 206,122 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,594,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $39.03. 869,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,335. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

