184,006 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,574,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 4.02% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,173,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2843 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.