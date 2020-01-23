1,850,768 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,850,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,776,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 5.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 3.36% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

VPL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 17,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,179. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

