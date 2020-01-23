$186.85 Million in Sales Expected for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will announce sales of $186.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.79 million. Elevate Credit posted sales of $207.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full year sales of $746.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.83 million to $751.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $774.56 million, with estimates ranging from $767.41 million to $781.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $330,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,376 shares of company stock worth $1,336,135 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

