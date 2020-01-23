$19.42 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will post $19.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.07 billion. United Technologies posted sales of $18.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $76.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.49 billion to $77.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $79.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,569 shares of company stock worth $11,818,894. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in United Technologies by 228.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in United Technologies by 84.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

