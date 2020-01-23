$19.64 Billion in Sales Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to announce sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.35 billion and the highest is $20.94 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $24.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $77.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.49 billion to $78.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.06 billion to $82.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 28.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 370,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 29.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

