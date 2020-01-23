$191.63 Million in Sales Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $191.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.40 million to $194.34 million. BIO-TECHNE posted sales of $174.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $790.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.18 million to $797.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $883.95 million, with estimates ranging from $872.22 million to $899.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $159.08 and a 12 month high of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

