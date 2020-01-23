1SG (1SG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Million

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $55,227.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00008423 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, BitMart and OEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00325452 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001794 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,183,790 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kryptono, OEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.