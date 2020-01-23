1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

