1ST TR SR FR 20/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

