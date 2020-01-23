1World Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,234.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. 1World has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $3,234.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003782 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

