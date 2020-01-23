$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,733,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,694,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after buying an additional 176,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,926. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

