$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

