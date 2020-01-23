$2.24 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $9.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $565.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

