$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $166.84 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $165.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

