$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,213. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,220.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock worth $6,190,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

