$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $13,112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,465.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply