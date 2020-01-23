$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $13,112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,465.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

