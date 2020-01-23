20,000 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 212,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,565. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

