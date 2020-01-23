20,760 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,111,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 88,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.31. 658,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,147. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $131.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.