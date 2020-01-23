20,767 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 660,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

