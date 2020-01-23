212,161 Shares in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 24.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the third quarter worth $964,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 5.9% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,160. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

