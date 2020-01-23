$223.85 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report sales of $223.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.36 million and the lowest is $216.78 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $174.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $851.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $843.69 million to $863.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $926.05 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

