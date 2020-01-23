23,875 Shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,029,000 after acquiring an additional 48,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

