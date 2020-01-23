24,819 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $168.42. 452,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,920. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

