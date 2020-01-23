$25.44 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post $25.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $19.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $88.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $92.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $107.57 million to $163.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $761.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,698,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,776,000 after acquiring an additional 559,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,666,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 989,998 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 254,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

