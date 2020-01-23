$25.65 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce sales of $25.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $38.84 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $56.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.73 million to $127.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $108.28 million, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $157.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $153.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. argenx has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.25.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

