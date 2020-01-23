26,230 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 599,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 982,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

