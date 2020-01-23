27,043 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,948,000 after buying an additional 855,411 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after buying an additional 73,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after buying an additional 73,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,074,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 6,627,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,380. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

