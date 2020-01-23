27,250 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

