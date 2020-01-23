$28.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $28.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.15 billion and the lowest is $28.20 billion. Kroger posted sales of $28.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $122.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.59 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.94 billion to $126.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,079,000 after acquiring an additional 88,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,784,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after acquiring an additional 67,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kroger by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,370 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

