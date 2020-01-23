$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to report sales of $29.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $102.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $103.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $110.23 million to $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

TUFN stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.