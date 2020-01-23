$297.30 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $297.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $303.60 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $308.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,517.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $35,221,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Associated Banc by 49.4% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 5.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 71.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 342.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

