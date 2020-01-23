$3.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $144.60. The company had a trading volume of 449,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

