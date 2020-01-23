$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $3.71. Lam Research reported earnings of $3.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $15.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.54 to $15.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.67. 519,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $315.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

