30,000 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 11,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,815. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

