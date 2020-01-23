30,034 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 89,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,574,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2,030.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.36. 4,195,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

