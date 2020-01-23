$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $32.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $113.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $156.26 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $182.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein acquired 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,577. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

AGIO opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.