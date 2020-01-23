$32.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $32.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $103.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $103.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.33 million, with estimates ranging from $129.01 million to $495.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $185,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

