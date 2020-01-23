$331.18 Million in Sales Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report $331.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.10 million to $335.25 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $290.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

MLNX opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 733.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

