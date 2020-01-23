33,866 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,530,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 787,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 767,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

