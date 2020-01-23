$35.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $35.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.07 billion and the lowest is $35.54 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $140.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.14 billion to $141.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.71 billion to $158.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

