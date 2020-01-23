$36.26 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to post sales of $36.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.76 million and the lowest is $35.46 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $36.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $144.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.91 million to $145.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.75 million to $147.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDR stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

