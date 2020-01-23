37,113 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,754 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.