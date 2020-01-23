3DCoin (3DC) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 224.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 212.6% against the dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $703.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,027,190 coins and its circulating supply is 69,737,496 coins. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.